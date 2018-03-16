Child in critical condition after being hit while waiting for school bus

A 12-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was waiting for the school bus Friday morning, according to reports from our sister station KPLC.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on E. Burton St. near Evans Road in Sulphur. She was crossing the road to catch the bus when she was hit, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish School Board spokeswoman.

The girl was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital and is in critical condition.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, which is ongoing.

