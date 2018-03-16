Boston Marathon starting line painter retires after 37 years - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Boston Marathon starting line painter retires after 37 years

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) - The man who painted the Boston Marathon's starting line for nearly four decades has reached the finish line.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that Jacques LeDuc announced his retirement at the Hopkinton Marathon Committee's meeting this week. The nonprofit coordinates with the Boston Athletic Association to ensure a smooth start to the annual race.

The 67-year-old LeDuc first volunteered to paint the line in 1981, which until that time had been a simple white stripe.

LeDuc for years came up with his own designs but now the Boston Athletic Association selects a design that matches the finish line.

The BAA will work to find a "suitable replacement" to paint the start for this year's race on April 16.

But former race director Tim Kilduff says LeDuc can't be replaced.

Information from: MetroWest Daily News (Framingham, Mass.), http://www.metrowestdailynews.com

