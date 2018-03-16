US job openings soar to record high of 6.3 million - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US job openings soar to record high of 6.3 million

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Jan. 30, 2018 photo, Loredana Gonzalez, of Doral, Fla., fills out a job application at a JobNewsUSA job fair in Miami Lakes, Fla. On Friday, March 9, 2018, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover... (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Jan. 30, 2018 photo, Loredana Gonzalez, of Doral, Fla., fills out a job application at a JobNewsUSA job fair in Miami Lakes, Fla. On Friday, March 9, 2018, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover...

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. employers sharply ramped up their demand for workers in January, advertising 6.3 million jobs at the end of the month, the most on records dating back 17 years.

The Labor Department says the number of job opening soared 645,000 in January, the largest one-month increase in 2½ years. The number of people hired ticked up and fewer Americans quit in January compared with the previous month.

The huge demand for workers comes as the unemployment rate is already at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent. The report shows that overall hiring increased by a much smaller amount than job openings, suggesting that employers are having difficulty finding the workers they need. That may raise pressure on companies to increase pay to attract more applicants.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse

    At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:37:47 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • ACLU sues Georgia city over sign ban; city reverses decision

    ACLU sues Georgia city over sign ban; city reverses decision

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:03:43 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:37:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Vice President Mike Pence, center, and his wife wife Karen Pence, right, welcome Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, left, to the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Vice President Mike Pence, center, and his wife wife Karen Pence, right, welcome Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, left, to the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018.
    The American Civil Liberties Union says it's suing the city of Savannah over plans to ban signs in an area of Savannah being secured for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>
    The American Civil Liberties Union says it's suing the city of Savannah over plans to ban signs in an area of Savannah being secured for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>

  • Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop accused of abuse

    Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop accused of abuse

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:33:43 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:37:10 GMT
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living...More >>
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living in the U.S. Pacific territory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly