US stocks gain as banks, tech companies and retailers rise - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US stocks gain as banks, tech companies and retailers rise

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2016, file photo, a pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, in lower Manhattan. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2016, file photo, a pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, in lower Manhattan. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Friday, March 16, 2018.

By MARLEY JAY
AP Markets Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are edging higher Friday morning as technology companies and banks make gains. While retailers are mostly higher, jewelry chain Tiffany and Hibbett Sports are both falling after investors were disappointed with their quarterly reports and forecasts. The S&P 500 has slipped for four days in a row and is down 1 percent this week.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index gained 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,756 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average added 79 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,953. The Nasdaq composite climbed 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,503. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks was unchanged at 1,576.

LOOKING GOOD: Ulta Beauty climbed $12.42, or 6 percent, to $218.56 after the beauty products retailer's fourth quarter report. Software maker Adobe reported results that beat analysts' forecasts and rose $9.24, or 4.2 percent, to $228.15.

GEM STONED: Tiffany dropped $6.95, or 6.8 percent, to $95.76 after it reported weaker sales than analysts expected. Its forecast for the current year was also below what investors were looking for. Also sinking was Hibbett Sports, which posted a smaller profit than analysts had hoped for and also forecast disappointing sales. The stock gave up $2.37, or 10.7 percent, to $20.13.

OVERSTOCK SINKS: Online discount retailer Overstock.com said profit margins have fallen hard because of competition with Wayfair, and CEO Patrick Byrne said the company will "respond in kind," meaning Overstock will try to ramp up its growth and will be willing to lose money to achieve that goal. The stock dropped $4.55, or 9.4 percent, to $43.65 while Wayfair lost $5.06, or 6 percent, to $78.90.

INDICATORS: The Federal Reserve said factory output continued to rise as companies in the U.S. produced more cars, computers and furniture. It reported that manufacturing output rose 1.2 percent in February after three months of weak results. Factory output has increased 2.5 percent over the last year.

The Commerce Department said homebuilders started work on fewer apartment buildings in February, and that caused overall housing starts to drop 7 percent. Builders have shifted their efforts to single-family homes recently as the economy has improved.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was little changed at $61.20 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 10 cents to $65 a barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.85 percent from 2.83 percent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar declined to 106.04 yen from 106.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.2286 from $1.2303.

OVERSEAS: The German DAX, Britain's FTSE and the CAC 40 in France all edge up 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 percent while South Korea's Kospi edged 0.1 percent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.1 percent.

____

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse

    At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:37:47 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • ACLU sues Georgia city over sign ban; city reverses decision

    ACLU sues Georgia city over sign ban; city reverses decision

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:03:43 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:37:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Vice President Mike Pence, center, and his wife wife Karen Pence, right, welcome Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, left, to the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Vice President Mike Pence, center, and his wife wife Karen Pence, right, welcome Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, left, to the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018.
    The American Civil Liberties Union says it's suing the city of Savannah over plans to ban signs in an area of Savannah being secured for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>
    The American Civil Liberties Union says it's suing the city of Savannah over plans to ban signs in an area of Savannah being secured for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>

  • Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop accused of abuse

    Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop accused of abuse

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:33:43 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:37:10 GMT
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living...More >>
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living in the U.S. Pacific territory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly