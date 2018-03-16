United Blood Services hosts a St. Patrick’s Day celebration

Information provided by the United Blood Services

BATON ROUGE, LA -- Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by sharing your luck! We all know that luck won’t save lives but YOU have the power to saves lives through blood donation. You are the lucky charm for a patient in need of a blood transfusion from your blood type. Every minute, the U.S. requires three gallons of donated blood. Please donate on a regular basis to ensure patients never have to wait for a life saving transfusion.

Donate blood at the donor center in Baton Rouge located at 8234 One Calais this Saturday, March 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Each donor will receive a “Share the Love, Share the Luck” T-shirt, a Lucky Donor commemorative cup, and a $25 Darden restaurant gift card through points in the online rewards store. All items are while supplies last, and distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

As always, all blood types are needed. However, United Blood Services is currently in critical need of donations from donors with type O-negative blood. Type O negative blood is the only type that can safely be given to patients of all blood types.

Donors can also visit www.UnitedBloodServices.org the day of their donation and click on the “Health History Questionnaire”. This allows donors to complete the interview portion of their donation on-line, in the privacy of their home or office. Make sure to print your “Fast track donation ticket” and bring it with you to your donation. The questionnaire must be completed on the same day that you donate.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 years of age must have signed permission from a parent or guardian. Donors receive a free cholesterol test. Donors also earn points in our “Hero in Me” online rewards store. Points can be redeemed for movie tickets, pizza, shopping cards and more at www.bloodhero.com. A photo ID is required to donate. For more information, call 877-UBSHERO (877-827-4376).