US housing starts fell 7 percent in February - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US housing starts fell 7 percent in February

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE- In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, building materials are stacked along home sites as construction is under way at a new housing plan in Zelienople, Pa. On Friday, March 16, 2018, the Commerce Department reports o... (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE- In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, building materials are stacked along home sites as construction is under way at a new housing plan in Zelienople, Pa. On Friday, March 16, 2018, the Commerce Department reports o...

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Homebuilders broke ground on fewer apartment complexes in February, causing overall housing starts to fall 7 percent.

The Commerce Department said Friday that housing starts last month were at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.24 million, a decline that was anticipated after construction surged in January to 1.33 million.

February's slowdown in construction came from a 28 percent plunge in starts for multi-family buildings. Groundbreakings for single-family houses actually rose 2.9 percent.

Builders efforts have shifted to single-family houses as the economy has improved and as fewer existing homes are being listed for sale. The solid job market and a growing millennial population looking to purchase a home have lifted demand over the past two years. But the number of homes listed for sale has fallen during that time. Increased construction has not fully offset the shortage.

Single-family house construction increased last month in the Northeast, South and West, but it declined in the West.

The National Association of Realtors said that the total supply of existing homes for sale dropped to 1.52 million in January, which contributed to sales of existing homes declining 4.8 percent over the past 12 months.

Building permits, an indicator of future construction, tumbled 5.7 percent to an annual pace of 1.30 million. But that decline, too, was largely concentrated in apartment complexes, suggesting that construction companies expect more Americans to segue to home ownership.

Builder sentiment remains positive, although it has slipped over the past three months. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index for March ticked down a point to 70. Any reading above 50 indicates more builders see sales conditions as good rather than poor.

Homebuyers are facing greater cost pressures. The shortage of homes on the market has caused prices to climb much faster than wages. At the same time, it has become slightly more expensive to borrow. The average rate for 30-year, fixed rate mortgages has risen to 4.44 percent from 4.30 percent a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Couple in US illegally killed speeding away from agents

    Couple in US illegally killed speeding away from agents

    Thursday, March 15 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-03-15 18:43:17 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-03-16 13:59:07 GMT
    Police in central California say a couple fleeing immigration officials died after losing control of their SUV and crashing it against a power pole.More >>
    Police in central California say a couple fleeing immigration officials died after losing control of their SUV and crashing it against a power pole.More >>

  • Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop, but doesn't say of what

    Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop, but doesn't say of what

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:33:43 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-03-16 13:59:03 GMT
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living...More >>
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living in the U.S. Pacific territory.More >>

  • Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault

    Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:43:07 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-03-16 13:58:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, a mother whose daughter said she was sexually assaulted during first grade by a classmate at their elementary school on a U.S. military base in Germany, stands in her daughter'...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, a mother whose daughter said she was sexually assaulted during first grade by a classmate at their elementary school on a U.S. military base in Germany, stands in her daughter'...
    Congress reacts to Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on US military bases, demands Defense and Justice departments explain how they will solve the problem.More >>
    Congress reacts to Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on US military bases, demands Defense and Justice departments explain how they will solve the problem.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly