US February housing starts fell 7 pct after January surge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US February housing starts fell 7 pct after January surge

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE- In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, building materials are stacked along home sites as construction is under way at a new housing plan in Zelienople, Pa. On Friday, March 16, 2018, the Commerce Department reports o... (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE- In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, building materials are stacked along home sites as construction is under way at a new housing plan in Zelienople, Pa. On Friday, March 16, 2018, the Commerce Department reports o...

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. homebuilders broke ground on fewer apartment complexes in February, causing overall housing starts to fall 7 percent.

The Commerce Department said Friday that housing starts last month were at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.24 million, a decline that was anticipated after construction surged in January to 1.33 million.

February's slowdown in construction came from a 28 percent plunge in starts for multi-family buildings. Groundbreakings for single-family houses actually rose 2.9 percent.

Builders' efforts have shifted to single-family houses as the economy has improved and as fewer existing homes are being listed for sale. The solid job market and a growing millennial population looking to purchase a home have lifted demand over the past two years. But the number of homes listed for sale has fallen during that time. Increased construction has not fully offset the shortage.

The U.S. housing market appears to be stable because of the relative health of the overall economy. That may be tested by rising mortgage rates that could put a new home out of reach for many.

"Soaring employment and faster wage growth should support the housing market, but activity is going to be constrained by higher rates," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Single-family house construction increased last month in the Northeast, South and West, but it declined in the West.

The National Association of Realtors said that the total supply of existing homes for sale dropped to 1.52 million in January, which contributed to sales of existing homes declining 4.8 percent over the past 12 months.

Building permits, an indicator of future construction, tumbled 5.7 percent to an annual pace of 1.30 million. But that decline, too, was largely concentrated in apartment complexes, suggesting that construction companies expect more Americans to segue to home ownership.

Builder sentiment remains positive, although it has slipped over the past three months. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index for March ticked down a point to 70. Any reading above 50 indicates more builders see sales conditions as good rather than poor.

Stock investors have also decided that homebuilding companies are overpriced after a strong performance in 2017. Shares in D.R. Horton have dropped nearly 15 percent so far this year. The Pulte Group is down almost 13 percent. Stock in Tolls Brothers had lost about 8 percent of its value.

Homebuyers are facing greater cost pressures. The shortage of homes on the market has caused prices to climb much faster than wages. At the same time, it has become slightly more expensive to borrow. The average rate for 30-year, fixed rate mortgages has risen to 4.44 percent from 4.30 percent a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse

    At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:37:47 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • ACLU sues Georgia city over sign ban; city reverses decision

    ACLU sues Georgia city over sign ban; city reverses decision

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:03:43 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:37:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Vice President Mike Pence, center, and his wife wife Karen Pence, right, welcome Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, left, to the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Vice President Mike Pence, center, and his wife wife Karen Pence, right, welcome Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, left, to the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018.
    The American Civil Liberties Union says it's suing the city of Savannah over plans to ban signs in an area of Savannah being secured for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>
    The American Civil Liberties Union says it's suing the city of Savannah over plans to ban signs in an area of Savannah being secured for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>

  • Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop accused of abuse

    Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop accused of abuse

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:33:43 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:37:10 GMT
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living...More >>
    The Vatican has convicted the former Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanaging the diocese and other charges, and has removed him from office and forbidden him from living in the U.S. Pacific territory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly