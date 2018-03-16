From the First Alert Weather Team

As expected, it's MUCH warmer Friday morning than just 24 hours ago, with temperatures in the upper 50°s to lower 60°. Still, there is not widespread coverage of rain on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but that is still in the forecast for later in the morning and through the majority of the afternoon, with a 70% - 80% coverage.

There is a "Marginal Risk" of severe weather Friday and the high will top out in the mid/upper 70°s. Overnight, a few additional scattered showers will be possible, with a 30% coverage and a low of only 65°. Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy and warm, with 50% to 60% coverage of showers and isolated storms, along with a high of 81°.

For Sunday, it's the same basic forecast. You can expect scattered showers and a few storms, with a high of 80°. By Monday morning, a cold front will be approaching from the northwest. That front will be the source of showers and a few thunderstorms, but nothing looks especially severe at this point.

After we get Monday's cold fun out of the way, the First Alert Forecast for the "FIRST DAY OF SPRING" and into the middle of next week looks great, with highs in the lower 70°s along with plenty of sunshine.

