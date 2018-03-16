Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside barbershop

With help from a tip to Crime Stoppers, detectives have made an arrest in a deadly shooting outside a barbershop three months ago.

Court documents state Dominic Blunt, 24, of Lake Charles, is facing murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of Brandon Collins, 28, of Prairieville.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened outside House of Style on Maplewood Drive in Baton Rouge on Dec. 16, 2017. Investigators said Collins was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Jan. 4, 2018.

According to the arrest warrant, nine .40 caliber shell casings were found at the scene. Witnesses, including an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip providing the suspect’s name, helped police make the arrest, according to reports.

The report added DNA evidence also linked Blunt to the scene and the murder weapon.

Blunt is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond is set at $275,000.

Court documents indicate Blunt was convicted of attempted simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in November 2011.

