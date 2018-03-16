Trophy hunters pack Trump wildlife protection board - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trophy hunters pack Trump wildlife protection board

(Twitter via AP). This screenshot of Twitter post from the page of Keith Mark shows photos of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Keith Mark. A new U.S. advisory board created to help rewrite federal rules for importing the ... (Twitter via AP). This screenshot of Twitter post from the page of Keith Mark shows photos of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Keith Mark. A new U.S. advisory board created to help rewrite federal rules for importing the ...

By MICHAEL BIESECKER, JAKE PEARSON and JEFF HORWITZ
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Trophy hunters are packed on a new U.S. advisory board created to help rewrite federal rules for importing the heads and hides of African elephants, lions and rhinos. That includes some members with direct ties to President Donald Trump and his family.

A review by The Associated Press of the backgrounds and social media posts of the 16 board members appointed by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke indicates they will agree with his position that the best way to protect critically threatened or endangered species is by encouraging American hunters to shoot some of them.

The Trump administration has quietly moved to reverse Obama-era restrictions on bringing trophies from African lions and elephants into the United States, despite presidential tweets decrying the practice as a "horror show."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault

    Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:43:07 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-03-16 07:13:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, a mother whose daughter said she was sexually assaulted during first grade by a classmate at their elementary school on a U.S. military base in Germany, stands in her daughter'...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, a mother whose daughter said she was sexually assaulted during first grade by a classmate at their elementary school on a U.S. military base in Germany, stands in her daughter'...
    Congress reacts to Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on US military bases, demands Defense and Justice departments explain how they will solve the problem.More >>
    Congress reacts to Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on US military bases, demands Defense and Justice departments explain how they will solve the problem.More >>

  • Donald Trump Jr., wife headed for divorce after 12 years

    Donald Trump Jr., wife headed for divorce after 12 years

    Thursday, March 15 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-03-15 22:13:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-03-16 07:13:45 GMT
    Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump have been married since 2005. (Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump have been married since 2005. (Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

    Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.

    More >>

    Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.

    More >>

  • Georgia executes man known as the 'stocking strangler'

    Georgia executes man known as the 'stocking strangler'

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-03-15 03:47:33 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-03-16 07:13:42 GMT
    (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP). This undated image released by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Carlton Gary in Georgia. Lawyers for Gary set for execution March 15, 2018, are asking Georgia's parole board to spa...(Georgia Department of Corrections via AP). This undated image released by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Carlton Gary in Georgia. Lawyers for Gary set for execution March 15, 2018, are asking Georgia's parole board to spa...
    Georgia is preparing to carry out its first execution of the year with plans to put to death an inmate known as the "stocking strangler".More >>
    Georgia is preparing to carry out its first execution of the year with plans to put to death an inmate known as the "stocking strangler".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly