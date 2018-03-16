Orgeron touts Sullivan as LSU preps for scrimmage in Tiger Stadium on Saturday

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron announced plans for his team to hold a half practice, half scrimmage in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

Orgeron also praised former Catholic High running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Texas Tech transfer Jonathan Giles at wide receiver after practice on Thursday. Orgeron listed Giles, Justin Jefferson, the youngest brother of former Tigers Jordan and Rickey, and Stephen Sullivan as the top three receivers in spring practice right now under new and former LSU assistant coach Jerry Sullivan.

Orgeron made a point to single out the work of the 73-year-old Sullivan, whose title is senior offensive assistant and passing game coordinator.

"Obviously, the NFL experience he has; there's not a coverage that he hasn't seen; there's not a route that he doesn't know about," said Orgeron in describing what impact Sullivan could have. "And, the biggest thing that Jerry does is that he takes his time and learns what each guy can do and puts them in that position. If a guy runs a choice route the best, the guy's going to run a choice route. If the guy runs a skinny post, he's going to run a skinny post. So, he specializes in what our guys can do - a tremendous asset."

