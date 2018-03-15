WWII vet makes stop in Baton Rouge during tour across country

Sidney Walton, 99, is one of the oldest surviving WWII veterans (Source: WAFB)

Many residents took the opportunity Thursday night to say thanks to a WWII veteran, Sidney Walton, who is 99-years-old.

He's going on a tour of the country to set right what he calls his biggest regret.

The WWII veteran says he always wanted to meet a Civil War veteran, but never had the chance, so he wants to give others the opportunity to meet a war vet. The added bonus? He's getting the chance to see the country.

On Wednesday night, Walton made his first stop at the National WWII museum in New Orleans. His second stop was at Perkins Rowe.

