French Settlement senior achieves perfect score on ACT

A senior at French Settlement High School has earned a perfect score on the ACT.

Brayden Aime made the maximum composite score of 36 this year on the ACT. The ACT is the predominant college entrance exam taken by college-bound students in Louisiana. Of the 1.8 million students who take the test each year nationwide, only about 1,000 get a perfect score.

Aime says he achieved the score on his second attempt taking the test. "I felt relieved when I got my score. I knew my family would want me to take it again if I hadn't done that," he said.

Aime earned a 34 on his first attempt last year.

The senior plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Yale University in the fall to pursue a double major in computer science and mathematics, with a minor in international relations.

Aime also has a scholarship to study abroad in Rome, Italy this summer. He also has a paid internship lined up for next summer in Washington, D.C.

