St. Patrick's Day parade to affect CATS bus service

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will have to reroute several of its buses Saturday morning due to the scheduled St. Patrick's Day parade.

Reroutes will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 17 and will end at 2 p.m., or when it's clear for buses to resume their normal routes. Two lines, Route 14 - Thomas Delpit and Route 17 - Perkins, will have cancelled stops due to the parade.

  • Route 14 – Thomas Delpit cancelled stops include:
    • Government @ 22nd W-1352
    • Government @ St Rose E & W-1351
    • Government @ Lavinia E
    • Government @ Eugene E
    • S. Eugene @ Government N-1421
    • S. Eugene @ Oleander N-1420 & S-1364
    • S. Eugene @ McGrath S-1365 & N-1419
    • S. Eugene @ Myrtle S-1366
    • S. Eugene @ Kleinert S-1367 & N-1418
    • Terrace @ Eugene S-1368 & E-1417
    • Terrace @ St Rose W-1369
    • Terrace @ Drehr E-1416 & W-1370
    • Terrace @ Cameila W-1371
    • Terrace @ Perkins E-1415 & W-1372
    • Terrace @Park Blvd  W-1373
  • Route 17 – Perkins cancelled stops include:
    • S. Acadian @ Wilshire N-1502
    • S. Acadian @ Rite Aid N-1501
    • S. Acadian @ Government S-1438 & N-1500
    • S. Acadian @ Cole Dr S-1439
    • S. Acadian @ Claycut S-1440
    • S. Acadian @ Broussard N-1498 & S-1441
    • S. Acadian @ 1588 S Acadian S-1442
    • S. Acadian @ Bawell S-1445 & N-1496
    • S. Acadian @ Catholic Life Center N-1497 & S-1444
    • S. Acadian @ TJ Ribs S-1446
    • S. Acadian @ Coyote Blues S-1447
    • S. Acadian @ Perkins N-1495
    • Perkins @ Perkins W-1494
    • Perkins @ Hood Ave E-1448
    • Perkins @ Valley St E-1449 & W-1493
    • Perkins @ Stuart E-1450
    • Perkins @ Balis W-1492
    • Perkins @ College W-1491                                 
    • Perkins @ College/Lee E-1451

Reroutes and cancellations are posted on CATS’ website and social media accounts and at stops when time allows. Road closures, which are set by the city, dictate which CATS routes have changes. Riders with questions should call Customer Care at 225-389-8282.

