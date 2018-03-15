St. Patrick's Day parade to affect CATS bus service

The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will have to reroute several of its buses Saturday morning due to the scheduled St. Patrick's Day parade.

Reroutes will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 17 and will end at 2 p.m., or when it's clear for buses to resume their normal routes. Two lines, Route 14 - Thomas Delpit and Route 17 - Perkins, will have cancelled stops due to the parade.

Route 14 – Thomas Delpit cancelled stops include: Government @ 22nd W-1352 Government @ St Rose E & W-1351 Government @ Lavinia E Government @ Eugene E S. Eugene @ Government N-1421 S. Eugene @ Oleander N-1420 & S-1364 S. Eugene @ McGrath S-1365 & N-1419 S. Eugene @ Myrtle S-1366 S. Eugene @ Kleinert S-1367 & N-1418 Terrace @ Eugene S-1368 & E-1417 Terrace @ St Rose W-1369 Terrace @ Drehr E-1416 & W-1370 Terrace @ Cameila W-1371 Terrace @ Perkins E-1415 & W-1372 Terrace @Park Blvd W-1373

Route 17 – Perkins cancelled stops include: S. Acadian @ Wilshire N-1502 S. Acadian @ Rite Aid N-1501 S. Acadian @ Government S-1438 & N-1500 S. Acadian @ Cole Dr S-1439 S. Acadian @ Claycut S-1440 S. Acadian @ Broussard N-1498 & S-1441 S. Acadian @ 1588 S Acadian S-1442 S. Acadian @ Bawell S-1445 & N-1496 S. Acadian @ Catholic Life Center N-1497 & S-1444 S. Acadian @ TJ Ribs S-1446 S. Acadian @ Coyote Blues S-1447 S. Acadian @ Perkins N-1495 Perkins @ Perkins W-1494 Perkins @ Hood Ave E-1448 Perkins @ Valley St E-1449 & W-1493 Perkins @ Stuart E-1450 Perkins @ Balis W-1492 Perkins @ College W-1491 Perkins @ College/Lee E-1451



Reroutes and cancellations are posted on CATS’ website and social media accounts and at stops when time allows. Road closures, which are set by the city, dictate which CATS routes have changes. Riders with questions should call Customer Care at 225-389-8282.

