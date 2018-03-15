La. governor makes another push for equal pay, minimum wage boost; bills face uphill battle

Visitation will be held at Zachary Methodist church on Friday, March 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The burial will be held at in Pride.More >>
The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will have to reroute several of its buses Saturday morning due to the scheduled St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>
Kerry Beary's Atomic Pop Shop record store will be moving to North Carolina in June, the local record store announced on social media Thursday afternoon.More >>
Louisiana’s governor ran on it back in 2015 boosting the minimum wage and ensuring equal pay for women. Three years later, he is still trying to keep those promises.More >>
The man accused this week of killing Zachary police officer and firefighter, Chris Lawton, has been denied bond this time around. He's the same man who was able to bail out of jail again and again after five different arrests in 2017.More >>
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
McMaster and Trump reportedly never gelled, and his exit comes amid a wave of high-level White House departures.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
A pacifier and teether holder has been recalled due to a choking hazard.More >>
