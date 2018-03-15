Missing 14-year-old girl from Baton Rouge located - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Missing 14-year-old girl from Baton Rouge located

Emmy Gracen Mercedes Olney (Source: EBRSO) Emmy Gracen Mercedes Olney (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

UPDATE: The missing teen was located on March 19. She was found safe and in good health. 

ORIGINAL: The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Emmy Gracen Mercedes Olney, 14, was last seen leaving her home around 3:25 a.m. on March 15. At the time, she was wearing a light pink jacket, peach shorts, and flip-flops.

She is described as a black female 5’4” tall, weighing 120 lbs. with long curly hair and very light skin.

Her hair is in a ponytail with a headband. She was also last seen carrying a gold/tan metallic backpack.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5064. 

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:57:26 GMT
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

  • '80s star Corey Feldman attacked in stabbing attempt

    '80s star Corey Feldman attacked in stabbing attempt

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:32:18 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:45:38 GMT
    Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

    Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

    More >>

    Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Arizona woman facing murder charges after children found dead in car seats

    Arizona woman facing murder charges after children found dead in car seats

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:59:55 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:24:23 GMT
    Brittany Velasquez (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)Brittany Velasquez (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

    Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.

    More >>

    Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly