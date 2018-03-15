Missing 14-year-old girl from Baton Rouge located

UPDATE: The missing teen was located on March 19. She was found safe and in good health.

ORIGINAL: The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Emmy Gracen Mercedes Olney, 14, was last seen leaving her home around 3:25 a.m. on March 15. At the time, she was wearing a light pink jacket, peach shorts, and flip-flops.

She is described as a black female 5’4” tall, weighing 120 lbs. with long curly hair and very light skin.

Her hair is in a ponytail with a headband. She was also last seen carrying a gold/tan metallic backpack.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5064.

