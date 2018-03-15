Atomic Pop Shop record store to close its doors this summer

The Atomic Pop Shop record store on Government Street will close after the end of May.

The store's owner, Kerry Beary, told WAFB she will be moving her operation to Charlotte, North Carolina despite the record store's success in Baton Rouge.

"I'm sad to leave, but excited for the opportunity in Charlotte."

The record store owner did not go into detail about her new operation, but said she hopes to have it open in 18 months.

Beary is currently in talks with a buyer who is "very interested" in purchasing the Baton Rouge record store, but declined to give further information on the matter. If the buyer does purchase the Atomic Pop Shop, it will operate under a different name.

Beary said sales at The Atomic Pop Shop, which first opened in 2011, increased by 20 percent each year. She also said 2017 was the shop's most successful year ever.

When asked why she decided to leave, Beary said the terms of the new lease were not in the best interest of the business. However, she said the property owner had been very amicable to her over the last seven years. "I wish them the best," she said.

She also cited ongoing construction on Government Street and the lack of a parking lot as contributing factors in her decision to move.

"Even if we could have stayed, we would have probably moved," she said.

Beary said the rent at her Mid-City business doubled in the first four years. She says Mid-City has turned into a cultural area, but the increasing rent due to rising property values is "knocking out all of the culture."

She hopes to have an operation similar to her colorful record store once she relocates to Charlotte.

The Atomic Pop Shop has always hosted an event for Record Store Day, but Beary says this year's event will be something of an "extravaganza."

"We want to go out with a bang," she said.

The Record Store Day celebration on April 21 will feature live music, giveaways, and deals on merchandise. The Atomic Pop Shop will also host a live comedy show on March 22.

Beary says if the sale of the Atomic Pop Shop does not go through, she plans to liquidate the store's inventory, fixtures, and furniture.

The record store will close its doors after May 31.

