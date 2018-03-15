FEMA approves application from Tangipahoa Parish to raise flooded homes

On Thursday, FEMA approved an application from Tangipahoa Parish for a home elevation project.

Parish President Robby Miller says the Hazard Mitigation Grant Project (HMGP) is designed to pay for the elevation of ten previously flooded buildings in the parish. Under the terms of the grant, those structures will be raised above the FEMA designated flood base elevation.

The total cost for the project is $1,240,740, of which $930,000 is funded through the HMGP. The non-federal match requirement is $310,185, which will be paid for by the homeowners.

Raising these homes will help reduce the cost of flood insurance for these homeowners.

