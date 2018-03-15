Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: March 15, 2018

Prep Time: 3 hours

Yields: 6 servings

Comment:

In the past, corned beef and cabbage was considered a winter dish. However, today many people eat this slowly simmered delicacy any time of year.

Ingredients:

1 (5–6 pound) corned beef

1 (3-pound) cabbage

3 large onions, quartered

12 carrots, peeled, halved and divided

3 stalks celery, halved

6 whole cloves

12 black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

12 new potatoes

12 cloves garlic, peeled

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

chopped parsley

Method:

In a large stockpot, combine corned beef, onions, half of carrots, celery, cloves, peppercorns, and bay leaves. Season with hot sauce then cover contents with 4 inches of lightly salted water. Bring to a rolling boil over medium-high heat then reduce to simmer. Cook 2½ hours or until beef is tender. Remove beef and set aside to keep warm. Strain broth, return it to stockpot, and discard vegetables and spices. Add potatoes, remaining carrots, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer and cook 10 minutes. Slice cabbage into 6 equal wedges, add to stock and cook 20–30 minutes or until vegetables are done. To serve, arrange beef on a warm serving platter and surround with cabbage and vegetables. Ladle hot broth over beef and vegetables. Then garnish with chopped parsley. If desired, serve a sauceboat of horseradish cream alongside this dish.