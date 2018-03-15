Air date: March 15, 2018
Prep Time: 3 hours
Yields: 6 servings
Comment:
In the past, corned beef and cabbage was considered a winter dish. However, today many people eat this slowly simmered delicacy any time of year.
Ingredients:
1 (5–6 pound) corned beef
1 (3-pound) cabbage
3 large onions, quartered
12 carrots, peeled, halved and divided
3 stalks celery, halved
6 whole cloves
12 black peppercorns
2 bay leaves
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
12 new potatoes
12 cloves garlic, peeled
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
chopped parsley
Method:
In a large stockpot, combine corned beef, onions, half of carrots, celery, cloves, peppercorns, and bay leaves. Season with hot sauce then cover contents with 4 inches of lightly salted water. Bring to a rolling boil over medium-high heat then reduce to simmer. Cook 2½ hours or until beef is tender. Remove beef and set aside to keep warm. Strain broth, return it to stockpot, and discard vegetables and spices. Add potatoes, remaining carrots, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer and cook 10 minutes. Slice cabbage into 6 equal wedges, add to stock and cook 20–30 minutes or until vegetables are done. To serve, arrange beef on a warm serving platter and surround with cabbage and vegetables. Ladle hot broth over beef and vegetables. Then garnish with chopped parsley. If desired, serve a sauceboat of horseradish cream alongside this dish.