French court issues mixed ruling in Facebook nudity case

(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File). FILE - In this Feb.12 2016 file photo, a visitor takes a picture of Gustave Courbet's 1866 "The Origin of the World," at Musee d'Orsay museum, in Paris. A French court has ruled Thursday March 15, 2018 Facebook failed to...

PARIS (AP) - A French court has ruled that Facebook failed to fulfill its contractual obligations by closing without notice the account of a user who had posted a photo of famous nude painting.

But the court Thursday also dismissed all the requests from the user, a Parisian teacher, saying he didn't prove he had suffered any harm due to his account's closure.

The court noted the teacher didn't prove the deactivation was caused by his posting of the painting.

The plaintiff claimed his profile was suspended in 2011 hours after he posted a photo of Gustave Courbet's "The Origin of the World," a painting from 1866 that depicts female genitalia.

He had asked the court to order Facebook to reactivate his account and to pay him 20,000 euros ($23,500) in damages.

