The Latest: Rescue efforts underway at bridge collapse

MIAMI (AP) - The Latest on the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at a Florida university (all times local):
3:15 p.m.
University officials were urging students and others to stay away from the area where a pedestrian bridge collapsed while rescue efforts proceed.
Firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles were at the scene Thursday afternoon on the campus of Florida International University in the Miami area. Fire officials said multiple people have been injured.
Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he was on his way to FIU to be briefed by local law enforcement and university officials.
The university had announced with fanfare Saturday that the main section of the modularly constructed bridge had been swung into place. The university said the "accelerated bridge construction" method was supposed to reduce risks to workers and pedestrians and minimize traffic disruption.
___
3 p.m.
Miami's fire department says multiple people have been injured in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at a Florida university.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that "multiple patients" had been injured and officials were working to confirm how many. It also said it was securing the structure while searching for injured people.
The newly installed bridge collapsed on the campus of Florida International University in the Miami area.
___
2:35 p.m.
Local live television reports show five or six vehicles trapped under a pedestrian bridge that has collapsed at a Florida university.
The newly installed bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon at Florida International University in the Miami area.
The TV broadcasts also showed several people being loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.
The 950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday. The bridge's main 174-foot span was previously assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.
___
2:25 p.m.
A newly installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area and it's not immediately clear if anyone is hurt.
The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university's main Miami-area campus. Video shows vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.
