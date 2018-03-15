4 of 10 indicted in alleged LSU hazing death

A grand jury has reviewed the cases against ten people who are facing criminal charges in connection to the death of an LSU student during an alleged hazing incident.More >>
Officials are investigating what led to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy shooting a man while in the area serving a temporary restraining order.More >>
WAFB was selected as large market Station of the Year at Wednesday’s Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards.More >>
Crews responded to the scene of a fire that destroyed a house and damaged a truck in Sorrento Thursday morning.More >>
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Kevin Clark, 35, of Morgan City, is accused of planning to sell cocaine, crack cocaine, and MDMA (also known as ecstasy or molly).More >>
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
The Broward County Sheriff released the video that shows a man they identify as Scot Peterson standing outside Deputy Stoneman Douglas during the shooting.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
A child with measles flew into Memphis International Airport on Monday.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
