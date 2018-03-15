1 worker hurt, 1 missing in Texas chemical plant explosion - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 worker hurt, 1 missing in Texas chemical plant explosion

CRESSON, Texas (AP) - A fire at a Texas chemical plant has critically injured one worker and another is missing.

Cresson city secretary Hannah Rhodes says nine emergency-rescue and fire departments responded to the Thursday morning blaze. She says one man remains missing, while another has been airlifted to a hospital with serious burns.

It wasn't immediately clear what types of chemicals are manufactured at the Tri-Chem Industries plant in Cresson, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. But Rhodes says emergency responders have been evacuated from the vicinity because of fears of another explosion.

Rhodes says that from City Hall, she could see black smoke coming from the plant, which is several miles away.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesman Brian McGovern did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Without Toys R Us, 30,000 jobs, a black hole for toy makers

    Without Toys R Us, 30,000 jobs, a black hole for toy makers

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:32 AM EDT2018-03-15 07:32:31 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-03-15 19:50:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). File- This Jan. 24, 2018, file photo shows a person walking near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. That's a...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). File- This Jan. 24, 2018, file photo shows a person walking near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. That's a...

    The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.

    More >>

    The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.

    More >>

  • Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members

    Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-03-14 22:49:58 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-03-15 19:50:13 GMT
    Navy officials say a fighter jet has crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, and rescue efforts are underway.More >>
    Navy officials say a fighter jet has crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, and rescue efforts are underway.More >>

  • The Latest: Mayor says chemical plant fumes 'quite toxic'

    The Latest: Mayor says chemical plant fumes 'quite toxic'

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-03-15 19:33:07 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-03-15 19:50:06 GMT
    An official says an explosion at a rural Texas chemical plant injured two workers and that a third remains missing, and that fire crews are being kept away because of toxic fumes and fear of another explosion.More >>
    An official says an explosion at a rural Texas chemical plant injured two workers and that a third remains missing, and that fire crews are being kept away because of toxic fumes and fear of another explosion.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly