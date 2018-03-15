1 worker hurt, 1 missing in Texas chemical plant explosion

CRESSON, Texas (AP) - A fire at a Texas chemical plant has critically injured one worker and another is missing.
Cresson city secretary Hannah Rhodes says nine emergency-rescue and fire departments responded to the Thursday morning blaze. She says one man remains missing, while another has been airlifted to a hospital with serious burns.
It wasn't immediately clear what types of chemicals are manufactured at the Tri-Chem Industries plant in Cresson, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. But Rhodes says emergency responders have been evacuated from the vicinity because of fears of another explosion.
Rhodes says that from City Hall, she could see black smoke coming from the plant, which is several miles away.
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesman Brian McGovern did not immediately respond to a request for information.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
