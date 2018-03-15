Prosecutors drop assault charges in Penn State hazing death

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
Pennsylvania prosecutors are dropping all assault charges against members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity in the hazing death of a pledge, sparing defendants the most serious allegations any had faced.
The attorney general's office announced Thursday that it will continue to pursue involuntary manslaughter charges against five former members of Beta Theta Pi in the February 2017 death of 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. But those don't carry the lengthy prison sentences that some of the assault charges did.
The state is now handling the case on referral from a new county district attorney.
A judge had thrown out the most serious charges in September but the county prosecutor at the time refiled them, including eight felony counts of aggravated assault.
Prosecutors are still reviewing the case, which involves 26 defendants.
This story has been corrected to show five face involuntary manslaughter charges, not four.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
