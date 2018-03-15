Detectives ask for public to be on lookout for suspected drug dealer

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected drug dealer.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Kevin Clark, 35, of Morgan City, is accused of planning to sell cocaine, crack cocaine, and MDMA (also known as ecstasy or molly).

Deputies said a complaint on Oct. 26, 2017 about illegal drug activity in the Morgan City Housing Authorities led them to an SUV that Clark was allegedly seen getting out of.

They added two bags of cocaine, several smaller bags of crack cocaine, and more than 160 MDMA pills were found inside.

Detectives said Clark frequents the Houma and Morgan City areas.

He is wanted on the following charges:

Possession of Schedule II (cocaine and crack cocaine) (over 28 grams) with intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule I (MDMA) with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone (housing authority)

Remaining where forbidden

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622.

