5K run to honor fallen ‘double hero’

A 5K run will be held to honor the man who is being called a “double hero.”

Christopher Lawton, 41, wore many hats and served in numerous different roles in his jobs at the Zachary Fire Department, where he worked for 20 years, and on the city police force, where he answered the call to duty for nearly a decade. He was a decorated Deputy Chief and an arson investigator.

Lawton died on Monday, March 12 after he was killed during a hit-and-run crash.

To honor Lawton, Bronco Stampede, a running group that meets weekly in Zachary, will light up the night on Thursday, March 15. The idea to devote the 5K run to Lawton is being encouraged by Baton Rouge Police Sargent Kyle Callihan, who was friends with Lawton.

The run will begin at the Zachary location of Walk-Ons, 1100 Americana Blvd., at 5:30 p.m.

Those who participate are being asked to wear a red or blue shirt and to bring red/blue lights during the run.

Donations will be taken at tonight’s run. The family has requested that all donations be made to charities in Chris’ honor.

Memorial donations may be made to First Responders Children's Foundation, 38 East 32nd Street, Suite 602, New York, New York 10016 or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or directly to the Zachary Fire Department or Zachary Police Department.

The Baton Rouge Firefighters Local 557 has also opened an account at BRFD Federal Credit Union. The account number is 6090-B. Donations will be collected for 30 days. On April 10, all donations will be given to Lawton's family.

Lawton leaves behind a wife, two children, his parents, and brothers and sisters.

