Fire destroys house, damages truck

LA 936 near LA 937 in St. Amant (Source: WAFB) LA 936 near LA 937 in St. Amant (Source: WAFB)
ST. AMANT, LA (WAFB) -

Crews are on the scene of a fire that destroyed a house and damaged a truck Thursday morning.

It happened on LA 936 near LA 937 in St. Amant.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

