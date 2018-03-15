WANTED: Man suspected of breaking into home on Kleinert Drive

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of breaking into a home.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Simon Manuel, 43, is accused of burglarizing a home on Kleinert Drive in Baton Rouge on February 12.

Manuel is 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Investigators said the break-in was captured on the homeowner’s security system.

According to police, Manuel has a lengthy criminal history and may be living on the streets in the area where the burglary happened.

He faces a charge of simple burglary when caught.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637), or send an email anonymously the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers Facebook page or website.

