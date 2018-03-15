CAPTURED: Accused Garden District burglar back behind bars - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CAPTURED: Accused Garden District burglar back behind bars

Manuel Simon (Source: EBRSO) Manuel Simon (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A 43-year-old man with prior convictions is back behind bars for allegedly committing burglaries in the Garden District area. 

After being released on bond, Simon Manuel was wanted again for an alleged burglary in the same area where he had previously been arrested. 

According to the probable cause report, the first burglary happened on February 12, 2018. The victim had several items missing from the tool shed and the incident was captured on camera. 

On February 17, a homeowner of Broussard Street called police while he was watching "live footage" of the garage being burglarized. In this case, the officer witnessed a suspect running from the area. The officer chased the man and caught Manuel. 

According to the officer, Manuel was holding a nail gun when he was captured. The nail gun did not belong to the victim of the Broussard burglary, however, but the officer believes it too was stolen. 

Manuel was booked into the parish prison but was later released by Judge Bonnie Jackson after she determined there was no probable cause for his arrest. 

On February 28, the officer got the video from the first incident. 

On March 18, Manuel was allegedly captured on video surveillance yet again during a vehicle burglary. 

The arresting officer claims the person who was seen on the video matched the identity, including the same clothing, seen in the video surveillance that was captured on February 12. 

Manuel was located and arrested on Sunday, March 19. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple burglary. 

Records with the 19th Judicial District Court show that Manuel has prior convictions for illegal possession of stolen thing, possession of drug paraphernalia, forger, theft, simple burglary, cruelty to juveniles, and DWI. 

