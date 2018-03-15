Measles-infected child exposes people at Memphis International Airport

Visitation will be held at Zachary Methodist church on Friday, March 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The burial will be held at in Pride.More >>
Visitation will be held at Zachary Methodist church on Friday, March 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The burial will be held at in Pride.More >>
A running club in Zachary came together Thursday night to honor fallen police officer and firefighter, Chris Lawton.More >>
A running club in Zachary came together Thursday night to honor fallen police officer and firefighter, Chris Lawton.More >>
A senior at French Settlement High School has earned a perfect score on the ACT.More >>
A senior at French Settlement High School has earned a perfect score on the ACT.More >>
The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will have to reroute several of its buses Saturday morning due to the scheduled St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>
The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will have to reroute several of its buses Saturday morning due to the scheduled St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>
Kerry Beary's Atomic Pop Shop record store will be moving to North Carolina in June, the local record store announced on social media Thursday afternoon.More >>
Kerry Beary's Atomic Pop Shop record store will be moving to North Carolina in June, the local record store announced on social media Thursday afternoon.More >>
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
A child with measles flew into Memphis International Airport on Monday.More >>
A child with measles flew into Memphis International Airport on Monday.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
The college student came to the U.S. on a student visa when she was 15 because of a bad situation with her family in Korea and was adopted a year later.More >>
The college student came to the U.S. on a student visa when she was 15 because of a bad situation with her family in Korea and was adopted a year later.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>