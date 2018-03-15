Louisiana Sportsman Show offers something for everyone

WAFB is a sponsor of the 39th Annual Louisiana Sportsman Show and Festival, the event which is Louisiana’s largest outdoor show and boat show.

The event will be held March 15-18, 2018, at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Louisiana’s premier outdoor show will feature acres of boats, fishing and hunting equipment, ATVs, tractors and lawn equipment, and activities for the entire family.

Show highlights include:

An indoor boat show featuring all the major boat brands and dealers from throughout the Baton Rouge area

acres of fishing tackle and hunting gear for sale.

An extensive display of ATVs and off-road vehicles.

A dedicated tractor and outdoor power equipment area.

The Louisiana Sportsman Big Buck Contest, with display of some of the largest bucks killed during the 2017-18 season in Louisiana, Mississippi and across the country.

Splash Dogs, where participants can enter their dogs in retriever competitions.

A Kids Zone, with free admission to the show for kids on Sunday.

A Yamaha ATV test track.

A bass tank, where pros will be giving regular seminars.

Fishing and hunting outfitters from across the United States.

An improved food court featuring three times the selection.

For more information about the Louisiana Sportsman Show visit: http://www.louisianasportsmanshow.com/.

HOURS:

Thurs, March 15, 2017: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Fri,. March 16, 2017: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Sat, March 17, 2017: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Sun, March 18, 2017: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

LOCATION:

9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737

