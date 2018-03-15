LSU has picked its 2018 Homecoming opponent

LSU has picked the Mississippi State Bulldogs as the team's 2018 Homecoming opponent.

LSU will host the Bulldogs in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Special events including Homecoming have been added to our 2018 schedule: https://t.co/krWdeBfc6k#LSU pic.twitter.com/UX9Sh1O8fU — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 15, 2018

Other special event dates:

Sept. 22: Louisiana Tech (Purple Game)

Sept. 29: Ole Miss (Gold Game)

Nov. 17: Rice (Senior Tribute)

LSU opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. against the Miami Hurricanes in Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium).

