LSU has picked its 2018 Homecoming opponent - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU has picked its 2018 Homecoming opponent

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU has picked the Mississippi State Bulldogs as the team's 2018 Homecoming opponent.

LSU will host the Bulldogs in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Other special event dates:
Sept. 22: Louisiana Tech (Purple Game)
Sept. 29: Ole Miss (Gold Game)
Nov. 17: Rice (Senior Tribute)

LSU opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. against the Miami Hurricanes in Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium).

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly