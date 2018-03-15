Police: Disgruntled worker killed nurse in Alabama hospital - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Disgruntled worker killed nurse in Alabama hospital

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Authorities respond to a gunman that opened fire at a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself Wednesday night, police said on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Authorities respond to a gunman that opened fire at a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself Wednesday night, police said on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala.
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). H. R. Watson, the Captain of the Birmingham Fire Department speaks to the media as authorities respond to a gunman that opened fire at a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself Wednes... (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). H. R. Watson, the Captain of the Birmingham Fire Department speaks to the media as authorities respond to a gunman that opened fire at a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself Wednes...
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). An ambulance arrives as authorities respond to a gunman that opened fire at a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself Wednesday night, police said, on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Bi... (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). An ambulance arrives as authorities respond to a gunman that opened fire at a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself Wednesday night, police said, on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Bi...
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Police vehicles are shown outside UAB Highlands hospital following a shooting on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Authorities say two people were wounded and a suspect died of a self-inflicted wound. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Police vehicles are shown outside UAB Highlands hospital following a shooting on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Authorities say two people were wounded and a suspect died of a self-inflicted wound.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a disgruntled worker killed a nursing supervisor and wounded another medical worker before killing himself inside a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

Police say 63-year-old nurse manager Nancy Swift was shot to death at UAB Highlands Wednesday night.

The say another worker was wounded but survived. Authorities described the shooter as a disgruntled worker who then turned the gun on himself.

Authorities didn't release the names of the wounded person or the suspected gunman. The hospital said one of them was a contractor, but wouldn't say which one.

UAB Highlands is a campus of UAB Hospital, part of the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Officials say metal detectors were in use, but they didn't explain how the shooter entered the building with a gun.

