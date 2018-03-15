WANTED: Deputies search for suspected car thief

Crews are on the scene of a fire that destroyed a house and damaged a truck Thursday morning.More >>
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of breaking into a home. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Simon Manuel, 43, is accused of burglarizing a home on Kleinert Drive in Baton Rouge on February 12.More >>
Officials are investigating what led to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy shooting a man while in the area serving a temporary restraining order.More >>
Visitation will be held at Zachary Methodist church on Friday, March 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The burial will be held at in Pride.More >>
The man convicted of manslaughter in a road rage incident that killed a former NFL player is expected to be in court for sentencing Thursday. JMore >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
