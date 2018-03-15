WANTED: Deputies search for suspected car thief - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WANTED: Deputies search for suspected car thief

Taylor Miller (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office) Taylor Miller (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office)
KENTWOOD, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities are asking the public to help them find a suspected car thief.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Taylor Miller, 26, of Kentwood, is wanted on two counts of auto theft.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call SHPSO at 1-800-200-4905 or 225-222-4413.

