Asian stocks decline, with trade, US politics in focus

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This Oct. 2, 2014, file photo shows the facade of the New York Stock Exchange.T he U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 14, 2018.

By YOUKYUNG LEE
AP Business Writer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Asian stock markets fell Friday as investors remained cautious about U.S. plans to raise tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Uncertainty over White House politics also cast a shadow.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 percent to 21,662.99 and South Korea's Kospi slid 0.3 percent to 2,483.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.3 percent to 31,442.49. China's Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.1 percent to 3,287.37. But Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5 percent to 5,951.60. Stocks in Taiwan and Southeast Asia were mostly lower.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "Caution lingers amid risk factors from heightened trade tensions between U.S. and China, U.S. politics and geopolitical tensions in Europe," Mizuho Bank said in a daily commentary.

U.S. POLITICS: The Trump Organization said the company has fully cooperated with Robert Mueller's investigation in response to the report that it received a subpoena from Mueller that included a request for documents related to Russia.

U.S. TRADE: Trade remained in the spotlight after President Trump said CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow is replacing Gary Cohn as his top economic adviser after Cohn disagreed with Trump's decision to hike tariffs on steel and aluminum. Trade issues will likely top the agenda at a financial meeting of the Group of 20 industrial nations in Buenos Aires on Monday to Tuesday.

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks finished mostly lower Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent to 2,747.33. The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.5 percent to 24,873.66. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.2 percent to 7,481.74. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 0.5 percent to 1,576.62.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 2 cents to $61.17 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract added 23 cents to $61.19 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 5 cents to $65.07 per barrel in London. It rose 23 cents to $65.12 per barrel on Thursday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped to 105.89 Japanese yen from 106.33 yen. The euro rose to $1.2309 from $1.2305.

  Couple in US illegally killed speeding away from agents

    Thursday, March 15 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-03-15 18:43:17 GMT
    Police in central California say a couple fleeing immigration officials died after losing control of their SUV and crashing it against a power pole.
  Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:43:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, a mother whose daughter said she was sexually assaulted during first grade by a classmate at their elementary school on a U.S. military base in Germany, stands in her daughter'...
    Congress reacts to Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on US military bases, demands Defense and Justice departments explain how they will solve the problem.
  Lawyer in US illegally gets California statewide appointment

    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:33:02 GMT
    California's Senate leader says an attorney and immigrant rights activist is the first person living in the country illegally to be named to a statewide appointment in the nation's most populous state.
