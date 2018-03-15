Lil Dicky set to headline Groovin’ 2018

Information provided by LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA - LSU Student Government will host Groovin’ 2018 on Thursday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with Lil Dicky, headlining the show.

Groovin’ is an annual concert that is free and open to LSU students and the Baton Rouge community. The doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are not required.

All guests will be subject to LSU Athletics Geaux Clear bag policy. For more details on this policy, and for a list of approved bags, please visit LSUsports.net/GeauxClear. All guests at must also pass through security checkpoints with walk through metal detectors and wands. Early arrival is recommended.

The Student Government College Councils will host a Pre-Party with music from DJ C-Mix and free food and drinks on the PMAC floor from 7:30-9:15 p.m. for the first 2,500 LSU students. LSU student IDs are required for entry.

Groovin’ 2018 is sponsored by LSU Student Government, LSU Auxiliary Services, LSU Dining, the LSU Student Health Center and LSU University Recreation.

