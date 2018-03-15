Lawmakers square off over abuse, death threat allegations

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Associated Press
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker who alleges a fellow lawmaker pulled a gun and threatened to kill her is set to square off against him in court.
Rep. Tarah Toohil alleges fellow Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli was physically abusive during a relationship that ended several years ago. She also says he's been physically intimidating her at the Capitol this year.
Miccarelli has not been charged and vehemently denies the allegations.
Both sides are huddling with a judge behind closed doors Thursday morning.
Toohil obtained a temporary protection-from-abuse order against Miccarelli last week. Thursday's hearing in Wilkes-Barre will determine whether the temporary order will be extended.
The order prohibits Miccarelli from being any place where Toohil lives or works, meaning he's not permitted to step foot in the Capitol when she is there.
