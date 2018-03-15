$9,000 reward offered for information on shooting of endangered whooping cranes in Acadia Parish

Many Louisiana residents are unhappy with the direction of the state government and have little confidence in state leaders to fix the state’s problems, according to a recent survey conducted by LSU.More >>
Authorities are asking the public to help them find a suspected car thief.More >>
Officials are investigating what led to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy shooting a man while in the area serving a temporary restraining order.More >>
LSU Student Government will host Groovin’ 2018 on Thursday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with Lil Dicky, headlining the show.More >>
A 13-year-old is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
