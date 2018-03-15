Firms in 3-way deal to create European infrastructure group

MADRID (AP) - Three European infrastructure companies are taking over Spain's Abertis as a joint venture that would bid for big projects worldwide.
The operation is valued at 18.18 billion euros ($22.44 billion). Germany's construction group Hochtief will initially purchase all shares of Abertis at 18.36 euros per share.
Italy's Atlantia and Spain's ACS, which had competed for months over the control of Spain's highway management group with separate takeover bids, will hold 50 and 30 percent in the final holding. According to a statement, Hochtief will keep 20 percent of the final venture, which will remain a Spanish company.
Representatives of Atlantia, ACS, and Hochtief said Thursday that the partnership opens the potential to jointly bid for projects in North America, Australia and Europe valued at 200 billion euros ($247 billion).
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.More >>
The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.More >>
Tens of thousands of students around the US have staged one of the biggest student walkouts in decades, demanding action against gun violence weeks after 17 were killed in a school shooting rampage in Florida.More >>
Tens of thousands of students around the US have staged one of the biggest student walkouts in decades, demanding action against gun violence weeks after 17 were killed in a school shooting rampage in Florida.More >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthMore >>
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersMore >>
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersMore >>
On his visit to California, President Donald Trump has inspected prototypes for the "big beautiful border wall" he wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
On his visit to California, President Donald Trump has inspected prototypes for the "big beautiful border wall" he wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>