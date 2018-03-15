Woman faces accessory charge in connection with case of mother accused of shooting boyfriend

The daughter of a woman accused of shooting her boyfriend is now facing charges in connection with the incident.

Court documents show Asia Landry, 23, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Wednesday.

According to the arrest warrant, she is accused of communicating with her mother, Elisa Landry, 39, during the active investigation in which her mother was suspected of shooting her boyfriend on Syble Drive, which is off Oak Villa Boulevard, on February 23.

RELATED: Police arrest woman accused of shooting boyfriend

Investigators said the victim was shot 10 times and was not expected to survive but did.

Officials said while being questioned at police headquarters, Asia Landry allegedly texted her mother to give her details about what investigators already knew about the shooting, as well as advising her to hide evidence, including her vehicle.

They added Asia Landry also informed her mother that she needed to leave the house where she was or police would arrest her.

Asia Landry was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.

Jail records show she was released after posting $25,000 bond.

Her mother, Elisa Landry, was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder and simple kidnapping. Jail records show she was released after posting $90,000 bond.

