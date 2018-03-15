Trump admits making up trade claim in Trudeau talk

The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.More >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersMore >>
On his visit to California, President Donald Trump has inspected prototypes for the "big beautiful border wall" he wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of stateMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary arrives in Afghan capital to take stock of war, with emphasis on prospects for drawing at least some Taliban fighters into reconciling with Afghan governmentMore >>
