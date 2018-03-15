Trump admits making up trade claim in Trudeau talk - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump admits making up trade claim in Trudeau talk

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Republican described the discussion during a fundraising speech in St. Louis on Wednesday.

According to audio obtained by The Washington Post , Trump insisted that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada.

Trump said Trudeau told him there was no trade deficit. Trump said he replied, "'Wrong, Justin, you do.' I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, 'You're wrong.'"

Trump claimed the figures don't include timber and energy.

However, the Office of the United States Trade Representative says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

