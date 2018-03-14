Attorney for Schedler's accuser fires back following his decision to not resign immediately

Officials are investigating what led to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy shooting a man while in the area serving a temporary restraining order.More >>
The attorney for the woman behind the accusations against Secretary of State Tom Schedler is not satisfied with what he said in his first time publicly addressing those sexual harassment allegations.More >>
Wednesday night, Baton Rouge city leaders passed a new ordinance that will increase the penalty for posting illegal signs on public property.More >>
Under first-year head coach Will Wade, the LSU men’s basketball team is back in postseason play as LSU will face Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round of the 2018 National Invitation Tournament.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
