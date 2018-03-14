Adults: It's your move, students say after historic walkouts

While students across the nation walked out of school amid the national gun control debate, the 19-year-old accused of killing 17 people and wounding more in the Florida school shooting sat in court silently, his head bowed.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.More >>
This Georgia middle school found a unique way to honor the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.More >>
A memorial consisting of 7,000 pairs of shoes littered the southeast lawn of the capitol.More >>
The art was created as part of the "Parkland 17" gallery honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Parkland, FL.More >>
The names of those who lost their lives in the Florida school shooting are being released. Seventeen people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at a high school.More >>
Tens of thousands of students around the US have staged one of the biggest student walkouts in decades, demanding action against gun violence weeks after 17 were killed in a school shooting rampage in Florida.More >>
A high school student in California said he heard his teacher deny another student of what he wanted - to opt out of the school's observance of the nationwide gun violence protest.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke frankly against the actions of students across the county who participated in National Walkout Day just one month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a Florida high school.More >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersMore >>
On his visit to California, President Donald Trump has inspected prototypes for the "big beautiful border wall" he wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
