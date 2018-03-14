Metro council passes new ordinance that increases penalties for illegal signs on public property

Wednesday night, Baton Rouge city leaders passed a new ordinance that will increase the penalty for posting illegal signs on public property.

Under this new version of the law, violators could pay up to $1,000 in fines for those illegal signs, but residents say stiffer penalties aren't enough.

"We must have the committed support of the city-parish administration to ensure enforcement of the new ordinance. Without determined enforcement, a new ordinance is worthless," said Terry Hammonds, a concerned resident.

The new law will go into effect in 30 days to give businesses a chance to comply.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.