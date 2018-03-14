Metro council passes new ordinance that increases penalties for illegal signs on public property

Wednesday night, Baton Rouge city leaders passed a new ordinance that will increase the penalty for posting illegal signs on public property.More >>
Wednesday night, Baton Rouge city leaders passed a new ordinance that will increase the penalty for posting illegal signs on public property.More >>
Under first-year head coach Will Wade, the LSU men’s basketball team is back in postseason play as LSU will face Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round of the 2018 National Invitation Tournament.More >>
Under first-year head coach Will Wade, the LSU men’s basketball team is back in postseason play as LSU will face Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round of the 2018 National Invitation Tournament.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
United States Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Wednesday the successful resolution of Louisiana's oldest current school desegregation case, which involved the St. Helena Parish Public School District.More >>
United States Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Wednesday the successful resolution of Louisiana's oldest current school desegregation case, which involved the St. Helena Parish Public School District.More >>
A teenager was reportedly shot on Arizona Street Wednesday night.More >>
A teenager was reportedly shot on Arizona Street Wednesday night.More >>
Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.More >>
Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>