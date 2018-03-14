Teen reportedly shot on Arizona Street - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Teen reportedly shot on Arizona Street

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Police lights (Source: WAFB) Police lights (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A teenager was reportedly shot on Arizona Street Wednesday night.

The call went out around 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Arizona Street between E Washington and E Harrison streets. Emergency officials say the 16-year-old male was reportedly shot in the shoulder. His condition is currently unknown.

We will update this story when we know more.

