13-year-old arrested in shooting that injured 16-year-old

A 13-year-old is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department did not release the teen suspect's name because of his age. The victim's name was not released either.

Detectives said the shooting happened on Arizona Street around 7:45 p.m.

Emergency officials reported the victim was shot in the shoulder. Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to investigators, it is believed the shooting was the result of an altercation.

The 13-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal possession of a handgun.

