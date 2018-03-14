Lil Dicky to headline Groovin' 2018

LSU's Student Government has announced that rapper and comedian Lil Dicky will headline Groovin' 2018.

Groovin' is an annual concert, free and open to LSU students and the Baton Rouge community.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Tickets are not required.

The Student Government College Councils will host a pre-party with music from DJ C-Mix and free food and drinks on the PMAC floor from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. for the first 2,500 LSU students. Student IDs will be required for entry into the pre-party.

For more information on entrances, policies, and procedures, visit lsu.edu/groovin.

