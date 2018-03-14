New survey ranks Baton Rouge as one of the 'Fattest Cities in America'

Baton Rouge is tipping the scales toward an unhealthy future. That’s according to data highlighted in a new survey from WalletHub. The Capital City ranks ninth in their latest list of ‘Fattest Cities in America.'

It might be easy for Baton Rouge residents to pack on the pounds with the easy access to local favorites like gumbo, boudin, and fried seafood platters, but don’t be so quick to blame the creole and Cajun culinary experts.

WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. cities across 18 key indicators of weight-related problems. The data set ranges from share of physically inactive adults, to projected obesity rates by 2030, to access to healthy food.

FATTEST CITIES IN AMERICA

Little Rock-Conway, AR Shreveport-Bossier City, LA McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Memphis, TN Mobile, AL Knoxville, TN Jackson, MS Birmingham-Hoover, AL Baton Rouge, LA Lexington-Fayette, KY

The study also found that most of the adults surveyed from Baton Rouge do not eat their fruits and vegetables. Baton Rouge came in third in that ranking.

HIGHEST PERCENT OF ADULTS WITH LOW FRUIT/VEGETABLE CONSUMPTION

Little Rock-Conway, AR Jackson, MS Baton Rouge, LA Birmingham-Hoover, AL Columbia, SC

On a grander scale, WalletHub found Americans have the fattest population in the world. In fact, as of 2017, almost 40 percent of the U.S. population aged 15 and older is obese.

You can find a complete list of 'Fattest Cities in America' along with other health rankings here.

To read more health news, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.