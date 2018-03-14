Officials: Navy jet crashes off Key West - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials: Navy jet crashes off Key West

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Navy officials say a U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday off the coast of Key West, Florida, and its two crew members have been recovered, but their conditions are not known.

According to officials, the F/A-18 Super Hornet was on approach to land at the naval air station around 4:30 p.m. EDT, and crashed into the water about a mile east of the runway. The pilot and weapons system officer ejected.

The aircraft crew is based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Super Hornet is a twin-engine fighter jet that is larger than the single-seat F/A-18 Hornet.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details before the information has been made public.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US students stage massive walkout to protest gun violence

    US students stage massive walkout to protest gun violence

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:32:26 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-03-15 01:16:53 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...

    Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

    Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

  • Ex-student charged in Florida shooting silent in court

    Ex-student charged in Florida shooting silent in court

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-14 03:21:56 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-03-15 01:13:54 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE- This Feb. 19, 2018 file photo shows Nikolas Cruz appearing in court for a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Florida prosecutors an...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE- This Feb. 19, 2018 file photo shows Nikolas Cruz appearing in court for a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Florida prosecutors an...

    An arraignment hearing is set for 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, whose attorneys say he will plead guilty to all charges if the death penalty is not pursued.

    More >>

    An arraignment hearing is set for 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, whose attorneys say he will plead guilty to all charges if the death penalty is not pursued.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Walkout hits close to home for Nevada students

    The Latest: Walkout hits close to home for Nevada students

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-03-14 14:12:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-03-15 01:13:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File). FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2017, file photo, Aztec High School students and area residents gather for a candlelight vigil in Aztec, N.M., after a shooting at the high school. While students across the country plan walkou...(AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File). FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2017, file photo, Aztec High School students and area residents gather for a candlelight vigil in Aztec, N.M., after a shooting at the high school. While students across the country plan walkou...
    At schools across the country, students have begun a walkout to protest gun violence.More >>
    At schools across the country, students have begun a walkout to protest gun violence.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly