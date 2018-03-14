Emergency officials hold meeting on hurricane preparedness before season arrives

A meeting was held Wednesday that was step just one of many steps that may not seem like much, but is to ensure residents' safety when hurricane season gets arrives in a few months.

At the meeting, state agencies joined with their federal counterparts to begin running through scenarios that could occur when a storm hits. The hope is to try to spot gaps in the plan and get them filled before the emergency begins.

"The time to meet your partners on this is not two o'clock in the morning when it's raining sideways. It's do it now. But a name with a face and put everybody on the same page," said Jim Waskom, director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

A map used helps everyone see the area around where they're stationed and what other groups will be working nearby.

